Northeast Community College professor named Nebraska’s top community college educator

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - An instructor at Northeast Community College is Nebraska’s top community college educator.

Brian Anderson was presented the 2021 Nebraska Community College Association's "Faculty Member Award" during the NCCA's Annual Conference. Anderson was a broadcast journalist for 25-years, before taking his experience to Northeast, where he has established a successful Media Arts and Broadcasting program.

That program has provided live broadcasts of events like commencement and athletics. Anderson says there are some things about the Media Arts Program, at Northeast, that helped him earn this honor.

"I think what really helped get this award was the success of our students winning awards and winning national recognition. But also the hands-on functions of this program and how real it actually is," said Anderson.

Anderson says it's good to get recognition for all the great work his program has done.