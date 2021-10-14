Rome trial opens for 4 members of Egyptian security forces

ROME (AP) — The trial of four high-ranking members of Egypt’s security forces has started in a Rome courtroom. The Egyptians weren’t on hand Thursday to face charges they were involved in the abduction, torture and killing in Cairo of Italian doctoral student Giulio Regeni. His body was found on a highway days after he disappeared in the Egyptian capital on January 2016. He was in Cairo to research union activities among street vendors as part of his doctoral thesis. Human rights activists have said the marks on his body resembled those resulting from widespread torture in Egyptian facilities. Egyptian authorities have alleged he fell victim to ordinary robbers.