Sioux City Democrat announces US Senate campaign to unseat Chuck Grassley

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Another Democrat has entered the race to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Retired Navy Admiral and Sioux City resident Mike Franken announced his candidacy Thursday morning on social media. On Twitter, Franken said Iowans "deserve a Senator who is pragmatic enough to achieve what's achievable, but bold enough to aim for what we haven't yet been able to achieve."

I think you deserve a Senator who is pragmatic enough to achieve what’s achievable, but bold enough to aim for what we haven't yet been able to achieve. It's my sincere hope I can be that Senator for you. — Admiral Mike Franken (@FrankenforIowa) October 14, 2021

Franken retired from the U.S. Navy as a three-star admiral in October 2017. His career included ship commands and years in senior policymaking, strategy, and planning roles for the Defense Department. In 2020, he entered the primary race to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. He lost the Democratic primary to Theresa Greenfield, who lost the election to Ernst.

He is the fourth Democrat to announce their candidacy for Grassley's Senate seat. The other Democrats running include former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, former Crawford County Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer, and Glenn Hurst who is a city council member for Minden, Iowa.

Grassley, who is 88-year-old and has served in the Senate for 40 years, also faces a primary challenge from at least one Republican, State Sen. Jim Carlin of Sioux City.

The 2022 primary election takes place in Iowa on June 7 and the midterm general election is on Nov. 8, 2022.