Trick-or-treating hours announced for Sioux City
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It's official, trick-or-treating will be observed in Sioux City on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Trick-or-treating hours will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
To keep everyone safe this Halloween, the Sioux City Police Department suggests the following tips:
- Cross the street in a group in established crosswalks.
- Never cross between parked cars or out driveways.
- Always walk on sidewalks if available. If no sidewalk is available, walk facing traffic as close to the curb as possible.
- Watch for cars that are turning or backing up.
- Wear reflective clothing so you can easily be spotted by motorists.
- A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.
- Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.