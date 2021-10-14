Siouxland artist’s pumpkin to be featured on The Drew Barrymore Show

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Brenda Schoenherr-Thelen has done it again: one of her pumpkins is on its way to be a guest on a talk show.

Schoenherr-Thelen has painted KTIV multiple pumpkins throughout the years depicting the likes of Ellen Degeneres, Jay Leno, and Jimmy Fallon. Those pumpkins made it as far as sitting next to their muse on television.

Now, a pumpkin with Drew Barrymore's features will be on the namesake daytime talkshow.

Schoenherr-Thelen said one side of the gourd is 'Drew-Cula' and the other 'Franken-More', showing Barrymore as two Halloween legends.

"I started painting pumpkins, probably 40 years ago. And rather than just using a canvas, it's more fun, I think to paint on a pumpkin because thinking on something round and creating something beautiful," said Schoenherr-Thelen.

Back in June, Schoenherr-Thelen was diagnosed with stage 4 primary peritoneal cancer. She had to quit her full-time at-home daycare job along with giving up her weekend job at the Sioux City Art Center. She said she spends her afternoons watching the Drew Barrymore Show and was inspired to put her on a pumpkin in between chemotherapy treatments.

"It was devastating because when you do something for so long, it's hard to say goodbye. To sit and relax and it's almost like meditation, painting, soothing your brain, your mind... the painting has really helped me," said Schoenherr-Thelen.

She doesn't just paint talk show hosts. Schoenherr-Thelen normally paints over 100 pumpkins a year. She has painted a bride and groom pumpkin for when her son gets married next year.

KTIV has mailed the pumpkin to The Drew Barrymore Show. There isn't a date set yet, but we will update this story when we know the pumpkin will be on air.