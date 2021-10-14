UN: Yemen economy is collapsing, humanitarian crisis rising

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s deputy humanitarian chief says Yemen’s economy is collapsing, its humanitarian crisis is worsening, and the conflict in the Arab world’s poorest nation is growing more violent. The grim remarks came during his briefing to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday . The official said that more than 20 million Yemenis — two-thirds of the population — need humanitarian assistance, but aid agencies are starting to run out of money. He said the agencies are helping nearly 13 million people across the country, about 3 million more than just a few months ago, but don’t have enough money to keep going at that scale.