Very fall-like weather to close out the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our Thursday will start with some cool sunshine with a bit of a breeze in place out of the west.



Cloud cover will gradually increase as the day goes on but especially in the afternoon hours.



Highs will be pretty close to 60 degrees, making it a pretty typical October day.



As we head into the night, cloud cover will likely stay in place with a few sprinkles possible.



Lows are expected to be in the upper 30s but any cracks in the clouds could send us toward frost territory.



Friday will see winds get a little stronger with gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour possible out of the northwest.



Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.



Saturday morning gives us the best chance of seeing some frost develop with temperatures in the mid 30s and fairly light winds.



