Why you should ditch the superstitions and adopt a black cat

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You have probably heard of the superstitions surrounding black cats. Unfortunately, the superstitions surrounding the animals often make them harder to get adopted.

As Halloween approaches, however, many shelters see an increase in people wanting to adopt black cats, without necessarily knowing what goes into taking care of the animal. Many shelters don't allow black cats to be adopted near Halloween due to so many people looking to adopt them.

Leaders at the Siouxland Humane Society say they often struggle to find black cats and dogs their forever homes compared to other animals at the shelter. Paws is one of their black cats who is looking for her forever home, and she is adoptable right now.

'What we would like everyone to know is don't believe in that black cat myth that they are bad luck because that is absolutely not true. The Humane Society is here to break that myth. And one great thing about black cats is they are just as lovable as any other cat out there," said Kelly Erie, Siouxland Humane Society Public Relations and Volunteer Manager.

The adoption process at the shelter typically takes about half an hour to complete, and if you are interested in adopting an animal from the Humane Society you can call them for more information at (712) 252-2641.