After Alitalia’s demise, ITA airline launches with new look

ROME (AP) — Italy’s new national carrier, ITA, has made its inaugural flight and unveiled its new name and logo. It has recycled the red, white and green of its Alitalia origins as it tries to chart a new future. ITA, or Italy Air Transport, officially launched Friday after the bankrupt Alitalia made its last flights Thursday night, ending a 74-year business history. ITA aircraft will be royal blue with Alitalia’s trademark “tricolore” on the tail. The Italian national sports team colors are blue, and company officials say the color scheme chosen for the new aircraft aims to align ITA.