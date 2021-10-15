Alice Cooper talks tap dancing, snakes onstage and his diary

LONDON (AP) — During the pandemic, shock rocker Alice Cooper replaced touring with tap dancing. The 73-year-old rock icon went from playing to crowds of 95,000 to an audience of zero. He admitted the transition was hard. So he spent his down time with his family in Phoenix developing an unlikely new skill — tap dancing. The family conducted practices in their back yard and, despite now being able to soft shoe, Cooper insists his new moves won’t make it into his stage show. Aside from making up for lost time on tour his latest project is an Audible Original, called “Who I Really Am: Diary of a Vampire.”