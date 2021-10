SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Daughters of the Nile will be holding their annual high tea this Sunday, Oct. 17.

It'll be at the Shrine Temple on 8th and Nebraska Street.

For the price of $15 a ticket, participants will be able to enjoy this high-class event featuring several types of tea, games, a hat contest, door prizes and more.

If you have any questions about the event, call (712) 251-8093