Assault victim who was left for dead in Sioux Falls has died

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was assaulted and left fighting for his life in a Sioux Falls street has died. Sioux Falls police say 32-year-old Christopher Mousseaux died from his injuries on Wednesday. Authorities say he was assaulted on Sunday and two men are in custody on aggravated assault charges. An autopsy on Mosseaux is pending. Authorities initially said the man had been stabbed and injuries included cuts to his head.