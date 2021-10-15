Biden pushing child care provisions in stalled spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to highlight his plan to lower the cost of child care for most American families as he makes the case for his stalled social spending bill during a visit to Connecticut. Biden will visit a child development center in Hartford on Friday to promote his proposal to make such care free for lower-income families. His plan also would ensure that families making up to 150% of their state’s median income pay less than 7% of their salaries on child care. The president’s renewed sales pitch comes as his Democratic allies have raised alarm that the American public does not understand the benefits of the spending package.