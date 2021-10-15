Clinton “doing fine” and will be out of hospital soon

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden says Bill Clinton is doing fine and will be released soon from a Southern California hospital where he is being treated for an infection. Biden said Friday that he’d spoken with the former president and he’s not “in any serious condition.” A spokesman for Clinton said he was being held overnight Friday to receive antibiotics. Clinton, who’s 75, was admitted to a hospital in Orange County on Tuesday for what an aide says was a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.