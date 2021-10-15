Florida task force makes recommendations on condo safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida task force is recommending several changes in the state’s condominium laws to ensure the safety of aging structures in the wake of a building collapse that killed 98 people. The task force formed by the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section of the Florida Bar released a 179-page report earlier this week addressing issues like building inspections and the need for condominium boards to build reserves to pay for major safety repairs. That would be beyond accounts to pay for routine maintenance. The task force was formed after the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside collapsed in June.