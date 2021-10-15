Freedom Ball recognizes local veterans and military members

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - It was a chance for Siouxlanders to recognize local veterans, and military members, who have served our country. The inaugural Freedom Ball took place Friday night at the Marriott Riverfront, in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The event was a fundraiser for Siouxland Freedom Park. Fundraising efforts are ongoing for the museum-quality exhibits and displays inside The Brigadier General Bud and Doris Day Interpretive Center.

Those who attended the dinner were shown a presentation that included the history of the park and what it's taken to get to where it is today.

"We really are looking forward to raising money to pay for the exhibits that will be custom made for us here in Siouxland to show what patriotism and their bravery and sacrifice means," said Pam Miller, Siouxland Freedom Park Board Vice President.

People could also enjoy a live auction during the event, featuring unique artwork created by local Siouxland artists.