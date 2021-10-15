Freeze Warning from SAT 2:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning from SAT 2:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
O’Brien County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa
and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&