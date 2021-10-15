Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Chadron 21, Gothenburg 3
Conestoga def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, forfeit
Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Ponca 14
Hemingford def. Kimball, forfeit
Howells/Dodge 30, Clarkson/Leigh 0
Millard North def. Omaha Benson, forfeit
Millard South 50, Lincoln North Star 14
North Platte 27, Millard West 24
Parkview Christian 58, Dorchester 6
Paxton 48, Minatare 12
St. Mary’s 78, Boyd County 44
Sterling def. Lewiston, forfeit
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Southwest 6
Wisner-Pilger 74, Madison 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com