Friday's Scores

9:03 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Chadron 21, Gothenburg 3

Conestoga def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, forfeit

Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Ponca 14

Hemingford def. Kimball, forfeit

Howells/Dodge 30, Clarkson/Leigh 0

Millard North def. Omaha Benson, forfeit

Millard South 50, Lincoln North Star 14

North Platte 27, Millard West 24

Parkview Christian 58, Dorchester 6

Paxton 48, Minatare 12

St. Mary’s 78, Boyd County 44

Sterling def. Lewiston, forfeit

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Southwest 6

Wisner-Pilger 74, Madison 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

Information from: ScoreStream Inc.

Associated Press

