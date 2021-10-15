Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:03 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Hi-Line def. Hitchcock County, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 18-25, 15-6

Paxton def. Minatare, 25-12, 25-17, 27-25

Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, 16-25, 19-17

Omaha South Tournament=

Pool A=

Omaha Central def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 25-13

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Central, 25-19, 25-23

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha South, 25-17, 25-9

Omaha South def. Omaha Bryan, 25-19, 25-20

Pool B=

Bellevue East def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-18

Omaha Northwest def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20

Omaha Westside Tournament=

Pool A=

Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-18, 25-13

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-16

Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn North, 22-25, 25-14, 25-22

Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 25-18, 25-19

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-21

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

