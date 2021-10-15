Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 17
ADM, Adel 52, Knoxville 0
AGWSR, Ackley 30, West Fork, Sheffield 10
Alburnett 13, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 9
Ames 38, Des Moines, Lincoln 36
Ankeny 48, Waukee Northwest 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 42, East Marshall, LeGrand 15
Atlantic 40, Saydel 12
Audubon 49, Woodbine 24
Ballard 49, Algona 21
Baxter 72, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0
Beckman, Dyersville 41, MFL-Mar-Mac 7
Bedford 60, East Union, Afton 31
Bellevue 7, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6
Benton Community 42, Maquoketa 12
Bettendorf 28, Cedar Falls 0
Boone 58, Perry 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 41, MOC-Floyd Valley 7
Burlington 20, Iowa City Liberty High School 18
CAM, Anita 74, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6
Camanche 34, Tipton 14
Carlisle 21, Norwalk 14
Cascade,Western Dubuque def. Postville, forfeit
Cedar Rapids Xavier 48, Newton 24
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 24, Johnston 10
Cedar Rapids, Washington 35, Oskaloosa 0
Centerville 54, Central Lee, Donnellson 0
Central City 46, Central Elkader 12
Central Lyon 45, Okoboji, Milford 14
Charles City 30, South Tama County, Tama 27, OT
Clarinda 44, Red Oak 0
Clinton 49, Mount Pleasant 7
Colfax-Mingo def. Wayne, Corydon, forfeit
Colo-NESCO 48, GMG, Garwin 12
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 37, Des Moines, East 7
Davenport, North 34, Muscatine 13
Decorah 37, Waterloo, East 0
Denver 47, South Hardin 7
Des Moines, Roosevelt 47, Sioux City, East 26
Dike-New Hartford 55, Central Springs 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville def. Meskwaki Settlement School, forfeit
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 31, Valley, West Des Moines 27
Dubuque, Hempstead 28, Waterloo, West 14
Earlham 49, Riverside, Oakland 21
East Buchanan, Winthrop 40, South Winneshiek, Calmar 16
Easton Valley 51, Kee, Lansing 46
Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Midland, Wyoming 20
Emmetsburg 22, Western Christian 16
English Valleys, North English 54, Winfield-Mount Union 18
Estherville Lincoln Central 45, PAC-LM 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 15
Fort Dodge 43, Denison-Schleswig 8
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25, Forest City 14
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 22, Alta-Aurelia 3
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36, Collins-Maxwell 6
Glenwood 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21
Greene County 49, Clarke, Osceola 3
Grundy Center 28, North Tama, Traer 0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42, Center Point-Urbana 6
Harlan 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0
Harris-Lake Park 35, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 8
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, Akron-Westfield 13
Highland, Riverside 49, Pekin 14
Humboldt 19, Nevada 15
IKM-Manning 35, Ogden 21
Indianola 34, Bondurant Farrar 16
Interstate 35,Truro 28, West Central Valley, Stuart 7
Iowa Falls-Alden 34, Chariton 7
Janesville 56, Dunkerton 18
Keokuk 26, West Burlington/Notre Dame 21
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Siouxland Christian 8
Lenox 52, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46, OT
Lewis Central 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 10
Linn-Mar, Marion 62, Davenport, Central 13
Lisbon 36, Starmont 21
Logan-Magnolia 41, Lawton-Bronson 0
Lone Tree 42, Iowa Valley, Marengo 40
Lynnville-Sully 25, Belle Plaine 8
Madrid 21, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12
Manson Northwest Webster 18, Woodward-Granger 13
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 27, Sidney 14
Marshalltown 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 25
Martensdale-St. Marys def. Seymour, forfeit
Mason City 22, Marion 21
Mediapolis def. Louisa-Muscatine, forfeit
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Davis County, Bloomfield 32
Montezuma def. Woodward Academy, forfeit
Monticello 34, Northeast, Goose Lake 14
Moravia 35, Murray 34
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 59, Grand View Christian 10
Mount Ayr 41, Southwest Valley 33
Mount Vernon 34, Central Clinton, DeWitt 14
Nashua-Plainfield 20, Hudson 18, OT
New Hampton 32, Clear Lake 28
New London 32, H-L-V, Victor 6
Newell-Fonda 48, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6
Newman Catholic, Mason City 48, North Union 35
Nodaway Valley 36, Panorama, Panora 14
North Fayette Valley 39, Oelwein 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 50, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0
North Polk, Alleman 39, Gilbert 7
North Scott, Eldridge 35, Fort Madison 0
Northwood-Kensett 53, Bishop Garrigan 14
OA-BCIG 56, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26
Osage 36, Crestwood, Cresco 7
Ottumwa 36, Des Moines, North 28
PCM, Monroe 43, Roland-Story, Story City 20
Pella 28, Clear Creek-Amana 9
Pella Christian 42, Central Decatur, Leon 7
Pleasant Valley 28, Dubuque, Senior 14
Pleasantville 29, Eldon Cardinal 28
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 50, Iowa City West 14
Regina, Iowa City 34, Durant-Bennett 16
Riceville 58, Clarksville 34
Ridge View 24, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
Ruthven-Ayrshire 64, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 13
Saint Ansgar 49, Lake Mills 18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9
Shenandoah 19, Des Moines Christian 14
Sigourney-Keota 49, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0
Sioux Center 45, Carroll 6
Sioux City, North 27, Sioux City, West 6
Solon 35, Grinnell 17
South Central Calhoun 48, Belmond-Klemme 12
South Hamilton, Jewell 51, Eagle Grove 0
South O’Brien, Paullina 56, Hinton 24
Southeast Polk 16, Ankeny Centennial 0
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 60, Lamoni 34
Spencer 42, LeMars 27
Spirit Lake 21, Southeast Valley 14
Springville 63, Calamus-Wheatland 13
St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Glidden-Ralston 0
Stanton 44, East Mills 18
Treynor 42, MVAOCOU 0
Tri-Center, Neola 51, Westwood, Sloan 14
Tripoli 66, Rockford 12
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 65, West Central, Maynard 8
Underwood 42, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7
Unity Christian 28, Sheldon 0
Urbandale 35, Waukee 0
Van Meter 41, AC/GC 7
Wahlert, Dubuque 49, Jesup 0
Wapello 48, North Cedar, Stanwood 6
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, BCLUW, Conrad 0
Washington 17, Fairfield 14
Waukon 59, Union Community, LaPorte City 28
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 39
Webster City 41, Storm Lake 6
West Bend-Mallard 63, River Valley, Correctionville 8
West Branch 28, Wilton 12
West Delaware, Manchester 25, Independence 14
West Hancock, Britt 36, North Butler, Greene 0
West Harrison, Mondamin 78, Griswold 24
West Liberty 42, Anamosa 21
West Lyon, Inwood 50, Cherokee, Washington 0
West Marshall, State Center 53, Albia 8
West Monona 50, East Sac County 13
West Sioux 26, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 14
Williamsburg 42, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Winterset 53, Des Moines, Hoover 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 60, Missouri Valley 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com