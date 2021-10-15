Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:07 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bridgewater-Emery 54, Baltic 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Parker 0

Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Colman-Egan 22

Harding County 56, Faith 0

Harrisburg 42, Sioux Falls Jefferson 24

Herreid/Selby Area 56, Philip 0

Howard 26, Hanson 0

Ipswich 54, North Central Co-Op 0

Lennox 38, Chamberlain 0

Lyman 54, Jones County 0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Platte-Geddes 20, Kimball/White Lake 7

Potter County 50, Sully Buttes 0

Red Cloud 85, Marty Indian 6

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46, Huron 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Sioux Falls Lincoln 21

Sioux Falls Washington 45, Rapid City Stevens 0

Stanley County 50, Dupree 0

