Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bridgewater-Emery 54, Baltic 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Parker 0
Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Colman-Egan 22
Harding County 56, Faith 0
Harrisburg 42, Sioux Falls Jefferson 24
Herreid/Selby Area 56, Philip 0
Howard 26, Hanson 0
Ipswich 54, North Central Co-Op 0
Lennox 38, Chamberlain 0
Lyman 54, Jones County 0
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Platte-Geddes 20, Kimball/White Lake 7
Potter County 50, Sully Buttes 0
Red Cloud 85, Marty Indian 6
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46, Huron 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Sioux Falls Lincoln 21
Sioux Falls Washington 45, Rapid City Stevens 0
Stanley County 50, Dupree 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
