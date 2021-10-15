Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings for Siouxland into Saturday morning

**Freeze Warning for parts of northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa from 2 am until 10 am Saturday**

**Frost Advisory for much of Siouxland, including Sioux City, from 2 am until 10 am Saturday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Chilly conditions move in tonight and much of Siouxland has the chance of seeing their first frost or freeze.

In fact, a combination of Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories will blanket Siouxland into Saturday morning.

Once we get rid of the early morning temperatures in the 30s on Saturday, we’ll actually warm quite nicely into the mid 60s under sunny skies and it won’t be as windy as Friday.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will not be as cold so we should avoid another night of frost with lows staying in the upper 30s.

Even better warming then comes our way for a nice stretch of low to mid 70s expected from Sunday through Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

