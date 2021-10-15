Frost Advisories for much of Siouxland for Friday night

**Freeze Warning for Cuming, Madison, Stanton, Thurston and Wayne Counties from 2 AM to 10 AM Friday**

**Frost Advisory for most of the rest of Siouxland, including for Sioux City, from 2 AM to 10 AM Friday**



SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Cloud cover overnight kept our temperatures somewhat buoyed though some clearing late has allowed us to slip back into the 30s in some of Siouxland.



The day will start with some sunshine before clouds start to develop around the noon hour.



The wind will be picking up through the morning and the afternoon could give us gusts around 35 miles per hour out of the northwest.



Highs will be in the upper 50s.



Clouds will clear away in the evening and set the stage for a chilly night as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s.



This definitely puts us in a position to see some widespread frost in the area; however, winds may stay just strong enough overnight to prevent a freeze from being reached.



Still, if you have plants outdoors that you want to keep, it would be a good idea to at least covering them and consider bringing them inside.



More on our frost chances and how the weekend is looking on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.