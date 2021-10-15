Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Dickinson County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west
central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau
Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&