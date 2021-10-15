Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Buena Vista County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and

southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west

central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal

Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau

Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

