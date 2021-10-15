Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Shelby County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast

Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&