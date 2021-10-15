Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Crawford County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures falling into the mid 30s will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE…West Central and Northwest Iowa.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&