Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Pocahontas County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures falling into the mid 30s will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE…West Central and Northwest Iowa.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&