Goodwill Shoe & Mitten Party

KTIV is proud to support the Goodwill of the Great Plains Shoe & Mitten Party. Over the years, thousands of Siouxland families have benefited from this effort. Children receive new shoes, socks, hats and mittens at this very special event.

This year’s event will be held on December 4th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill location at 3100 W. 4th Street in Sioux City.

TO REGISTER ONLINE:

Families with children grades K-5 can register for the party. Registrations are limited (first come, first served), and families are encouraged to register early to receive an invite to attend. Invites will be mailed in early November to registered families. The registration deadline is November 15th.

To register online go to: goodwillgreatplains.org/siouxcity

You can also register in person at the following locations starting Monday 10/18:

Goodwill Support Center Office – 3100 West 4 th Street, Sioux City, IA 51103

Goodwill Retail Store – 3100 West 4 th Street, Sioux City, IA 51103

Goodwill Retail Store – 5931 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106

TO REGISTER TO VOLUNTEER:

For the day of the event, volunteers will be needed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with shifts available during that time period to help with the distribution.

Volunteers can register at: goodwillgreatplains.org/siouxcityvolunteers/