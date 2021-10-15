Gov. Noem’s head of finance announces resignation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s head of finance announces that she is resigning. Liza Clark has been the Commissioner of the Bureau of Finance and Management since 2016. The governor’s office says she will leave her post at the end of the year. Clark oversaw the governor’s budget recommendations, economic forecasting and played a central role in administering federal coronavirus relief funds. She also worked as the governor’s Chief of Finance.