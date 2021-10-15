Skip to Content

Gov. Noem’s head of finance announces resignation

New
4:33 pm South Dakota news from the Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s head of finance announces that she is resigning. Liza Clark has been the Commissioner of the Bureau of Finance and Management since 2016. The governor’s office says she will leave her post at the end of the year. Clark oversaw the governor’s budget recommendations, economic forecasting and played a central role in administering federal coronavirus relief funds. She also worked as the governor’s Chief of Finance.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content