How a Texas ban on most abortions unfolded, and what’s next

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has banned most abortions since early September under a new law that has created the biggest curb to abortion in the U.S. in nearly 50 years. Texas clinics and the Biden administration have spent weeks asking courts to halt the the law. It bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected. That’s usually around six weeks, which is before some women even know they are pregnant. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the law is “clearly unconstitutional,” but judges have rejected both the Justice Department and clinics at nearly every turn. On Friday, the Biden administration said it will now try taking its case to the U.S. Supreme Court.