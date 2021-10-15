Israel quietly advances settlements with little US pushback

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is quietly advancing controversial settlement projects in and around Jerusalem while refraining from major announcements that could anger the Biden administration. Critics say Israel is paving the way for rapid growth when the political climate changes. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with U.S. officials in Washington on Wednesday as a committee in Jerusalem approved the use of public land for an especially controversial settlement and advanced plans for the construction of 470 homes in another one. Israeli officials insist these are incremental steps. But critics say they signal the intent to complete projects that will make it impossible to create a Palestinian state.