Lawyer: Murdaugh knows he’ll go to prison for stealing money

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The attorneys for prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh have released medical records they say show he was shot in the head on the side of a highway last month. Like many of the developments in the case, that seemingly basic fact has ended up in dispute and endless discussion online. The records released Friday mention a gunshot wound several times with blood on the brain and time spent in an intensive care unit. Murdaugh is in jail in Florida awaiting extradition on charges he took millions of dollars in insurance payments meant for the sons of a housekeeper who died after a fall in his home.