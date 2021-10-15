MeToo poll: Many in US more willing to call out misconduct

Americans have watched a public reckoning unfold since 2017 as the #MeToo movement exposed the prevalence of sexual assault and harassment in people’s lives. But has the movement changed their own lives in meaningful ways? A new poll suggests that it has. Roughly half of Americans say the recent attention to the issue has made them more likely to speak out if they were a victim of sexual misconduct. And about 6 in 10 say they are more willing to speak out if they were to witness it happening. That’s according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.