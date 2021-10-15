Skip to Content

Missouri governor urged to appoint cybersecurity panel

Three months after creation of a commission to identify cybersecurity risks in state government, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has yet to appoint any members. A state lawmaker said Friday that vulnerabilities exposed on a state website prove the need for just such a panel of experts. A St. Louis Post-Dispatch journalist this week uncovered a flaw on the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website that potentially exposed Social Security numbers for school employees. Parson responded by accusing the journalist of hacking, and announced a criminal investigation. Democratic Rep. Ashley Aune says Parson’s administration is responsible for the problem. Aune says Parson should appoint members for the cybersecurity commission.

Associated Press

