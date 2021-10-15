More repression, fewer jobs: Jordanians face bleak outlook

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan has long presented itself as a reliable U.S. ally in a turbulent Middle East, as a monarchy embracing liberal Western values. But the country seems to be in a downward slide that increasingly contradicts this image. The kingdom has become more repressive, with a U.S. advocacy group downgrading it from “partly free” to “not free” this year. The economy continues to decline and public trust in the ruling Hashemite dynasty has been undermined by a pair of royal scandals. Activists say anger is bubbling just under the surface, and that only the fear of going to jail or igniting self-destructive chaos is keeping a lid on mass protests.