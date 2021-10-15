Natural gas pipeline project sues landowners for easements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A natural gas company planning to replace pipeline in southeast South Dakota has negotiated easements with most landowners affected by the project after suing some in federal court. Northern Natural Gas Co. brought condemnation suits last month against the owners of 19 tracts of land. All but four have since negotiated easements, the Argus Leader reported. The company is planning to replace 79 miles of pipeline stretching from South Sioux City to Sioux Falls that was built in the 1940s and 1950s.