Remains found in Poweshiek County, IA identified as Xavior Harrelson

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials confirmed the human remains found in rural Poweshiek County late last month are those of Xavior Harrelson, the 10-year-old boy who disappeared from Montezuma on May 27.

The remains were discovered in a rural area about three miles from Montezuma on September 30th. On Friday, the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Iowa State Medical Examiner that the remains were identified as the missing 10-year-old.

According to our sister station KCRG, the cause of death has not been released at this time.