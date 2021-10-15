Iowa State Rep. Feenstra pays a visit to Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling Wing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Iowa State Representative Randy Feenstra made a visit to the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City earlier Friday.

The Hull, Iowa native is in his first year of serving the 4th congressional district for the state of Iowa and met with active airmen on base to learn more about the base and get an update on their operations. Feenstra was given a tour of the base, attended a leadership briefing, and even got to check out the inside of one of the fueling planes.

"It just so fun, over the decades to be here, and I know so many people over the decades that have worked here. And we talked about that, how it is one generation to the next that are part of this organization. That is what makes everyone so proud to be here and to work here, and that is why I am so proud to be a part of this and to help out and make sure that its success happens into the future," said Rep. Feenstra.

The 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City recently celebrated its 75th year of serving Iowa and the United States last month. Representative Feenstra will be heading to Council Bluff, Iowa Friday evening to visit the Offutt Air Force Base to meet with military personnel there as well.