Road construction nears completion in Sergeant Bluff

Sergeant Bluff, IA (KTIV)- The reconstruction and beautification of 1st street in Sergeant Bluff is nearing completion.

The nearly 1.8 million dollar project started in April and closed down most of 1st Street in Sergeant Bluff. The project was the top project requested by citizens of Sergeant Bluff and focused on repaving the roadways and updating the storm pipes.

The project also put in new stoplights and community lights. The newly finished roadway will be open to traffic starting October 22nd. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place the same day starting at 10 a.m.