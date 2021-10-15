Sioux City Symphony Orchestra ramps up for newest season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra is back for the 2021-2022 season. And this year, it's a full season and a full Orchestra.

Opening night kicks off Saturday night with Beethoven and Price.

The performance will feature pianist Michelle Cann, who has performed with orchestras across the U. S., including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Florida Orchestra and more.

Leaders with the Symphony say they're ready to be back in full force for their newest season.

"We have booked a huge season. A very exciting season. A full seven concerts and were just so pleased. I think audiences are really ready to be back for live, in-person performances," said Dr. Richard Steinbach, Executive Director.

If you're interested in checking out the Symphony's opening night or any other concerts throughout the season, you can follow this link.