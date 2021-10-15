Skip to Content

Sioux City’s 185th ARW to flyover Iowa vs Purdue game on Oct. 16

ARW 185th Flyover on Sept. 18, 2018
Iowa Air National Guard's Air Refueling Wing performing a flyover of Kinnick Stadium at the University of Iowa on Sept. 8, 2018.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A crew from the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City will be performing a flyover at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 will be performing a flyover in part of Iowa Hawkeye football pregame activities against Pursude on Saturday.

The Iowa Air National Guard midair refueling aircraft will be a part of the pregame events as it is scheduled to fly over Kinnick, just prior to kickoff at around 2:30 p.m.

Flying demonstrations like this one are part of the U.S. Air Force aerial events program that are designed to demonstrate military capabilities and foster community support.

Dean Welte

