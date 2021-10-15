Sioux City’s 185th ARW to flyover Iowa vs Purdue game on Oct. 16

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A crew from the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City will be performing a flyover at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 will be performing a flyover in part of Iowa Hawkeye football pregame activities against Pursude on Saturday.

The Iowa Air National Guard midair refueling aircraft will be a part of the pregame events as it is scheduled to fly over Kinnick, just prior to kickoff at around 2:30 p.m.

Flying demonstrations like this one are part of the U.S. Air Force aerial events program that are designed to demonstrate military capabilities and foster community support.