Socktober: Perry Creek Elementary students host sock drive

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As the weather gets cooler in Siouxland, Perry Creek Elementary students are finding a way to give back through a sock drive.

They're calling the drive Socktober! Each day they tally up sock totals on posters in the lunchroom, so students can see how many socks have been collected so far.

Derik Simenson, a 5th-grade teacher at Perry Creek, said the initial goal was 500 pairs of socks. So far, he said they've exceeded that goal with nearly 1,800 pairs of socks collected.

"It's cool to see how all the kids really wanted to help out and the second we came up with the idea they all wanted to participate and they were excited. They made posters, they talked to their families. They got everybody in the school excited," said Derik Simenson, Perry Creek 5th Grade Teacher.

The grade who collects the most socks will win a "Sock Hop" party. Once the campaign has ended, the socks will be donated to students in need and other local shelters and organizations in Sioux City.