SportsFource Extra week eight highlights and scores
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL--
OABCIG 56 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26 F
So. Central Calhoun 48 Belmonde-Klemme 12 F
Wakefield 62 Hartington Newcastle 52 F
Westwood 14 Tri-Center 51 F
Dakota Valley 16 Dell Rapids 49 F
Woodbury Central 60 Missouri Valley 8 F
Yankton 20 Brookings 35 F
MVAO/COU 0 Treynor 42 F
H-M-S 50 Akron-Westfield 13 F
Pierce 6 Battle Creek 24 F
MOC-FV 7 BH/RV 41 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 42 Bishop Heelan 9 F
Sioux Center 45 Carroll 6 F
West Lyon 50 Cherokee 0 F
Howells-Dodge 30 Clarkson-Leigh 0 F
Norfolk Catholic 41 Crofton 13 F
Fort Dodge 43 Denison-Schleswig 8 F
Western Christian 16 Emmetsburg 22 F
Parker 0 EP-Jefferson 50 F
Pocahontas Area 0 Estherville-LC 45 F
Burke 40 Gayville-Volin 34 F
Alta-Aurelia 3 Gehlen Catholic 22 F
Stanton 56 Guardian Angels CC 29 F
Ponca 14 Hartington CC 48 F
South O'Brien 56 Hinton 24 F
Siouxland Christian 8 Kingsley-Pierson 62 F
Lawton-Bronson 0 Logan-Magnolia 41 F
Wisner-Pilger 74 Madison 8 F
Ar-We-Va 6 Newell-Fonda 48 F
Grand island 35 Norfolk 10 F
Newman Catholic 48 North Union 35 F
Elkhorn Valley 36 Plainview 26 F
Wausa 69 Randolph 6 F
Glidden-Ralston 0 Remsen St. Marys 53 F
SC West 6 SC North 27 F
Ridge View 24 Sibley-Ocheyedan 6 F
West Sioux 26 Sioux Central 14 F
Le Mars 27 Spencer 42 F
Southeast Valley 14 Spirit Lake 21 F
Webster City 41 Storm Lake 6 F
Tri-Valley 20 Vermillion 13 F
East Sac County 13 West Monona 50 F