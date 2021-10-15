Storm Lake Times staff working to keep the small-town newspaper alive

STORM LAKE, Iowa (NBC News) - As the old saying goes: news travels fast in a small town. But these days, many small towns in America are losing an important for that news, and the Storm Lake Times is trying to avoid that ending.

"We want to tell accurate stories and be honest," said Art Cullen.

Art is the editor of Iowa's Storm Lake Times. Its circulation is 3,300. And Art's brother John is the publisher.

"We always wanted the newspaper to be a mirror on the community," said John Cullen.

They've worked together at the paper since the 70s. Both have stopped drawing salaries to keep their paper alive.

"I went on early Social Security in May," said Art.

Meaning Art is working for free.

"Sort of, yeah, you know? But the benefits are good. I get health insurance and a free subscription," said Art.

Art jokes but journalism is serious business here. His son Tom is a staff reporter. wife Delores writes features. And his editorials have won him a Pulitzer Prize but that sure doesn't pay the bills.

"I've got paychecks, you know, from years ago that I never cashed," said Art.

Some would think looking across Iowa's endless green fields if any news happens here at all. But the state has some of the dirtiest water in the country and its packing plants were hotbeds of COVID spread.

"I just randomly grab this paper and it's from June 10th, 2020. And it says, 'With four dead, expert says BV not close to its peak' in the pandemic. The Covid pandemic. People just simply wouldn't know that people were dying here," said Art.

BV is Buena Vista county. The Times is its proud watchdog. But On a short financial leash.

"You know, we're three hours from anywhere. So that's what-- that's what you'd lose. And you'd lose the high school sports scores. And you'd lose the new baby photos. And-- and-- engagement pictures. And-- the obits," said Art.

Papers like the Storm Lake Times are the tie that binds small towns together. And while some of what they cover may seem quaint. What else they cover has consequences.

Where there is a news desert, that is no local newspaper, tax rates tend to go up. Corruption cases tend to increase. Even crime increases," said Art. "Because there's a certain amount of shaming that a local newspaper does when you get arrested for something."

Numerous small Iowa towns bear little resemblance to their depiction in Meredith Wilson's "The Music Man." Immigrants have come here by the thousands. Lured by jobs in the packing plants. Many Hispanic.

"Denison is 50% Latino now," said Lorena Lopez.

Lorena Lopez runs La Prenza a free bi monthly paper.

"La Prensa is the only paper in Spanish. It's the only newspaper that they have to, able to read it in their own language," said Lopez.

In its 15 year existence, La Prensa has established valuable credibility. In an age of mis- and disinformation.

"Because even when they read it on Facebook, they have to confirm it, call La Prensa, because we know that we are always as a journalist going to look for the truth and going to inform people, you know, with facts, with the truth," said Lopez.

But Covid crushed La Prensa's ad sales. Same as The Storm Lake Times.

"It's pretty bad. You know, we lost money in the first quarter. We lost money all through the pandemic. Were it not for the PPP we would've closed," said Lopez.

Cullen and his colleagues have gone on the road asking for funds to build foundation support for their papers. It may be the only way they can continue to serve.

"Well, somebody has to tell the story of Storm Lake. We always wanted the newspaper to be a mirror on the community. Bad things that happen here, just like there are bad things that happen everywhere," said Art. "But there are many more good things, and we have to tell people that, we have to remind people of that in the community, that this is really a great place to live. And we wanna tel the world about that.