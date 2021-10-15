Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arapahoe 52, Southern Valley 26
Burwell 28, Amherst 15
Creek Valley 44, South Platte 42
Dundy County-Stratton 62, Cambridge 22
Elmwood-Murdock 68, Cedar Bluffs 36
Falls City Sacred Heart 73, Diller-Odell 14
Freeman 58, Johnson County Central 52
Hay Springs 56, Sioux County 7
Leyton 36, Garden County 22
Loomis 68, Brady 35
Mullen 52, Maxwell 20
Nebraska City Lourdes 81, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 20
North Central 50, West Holt 14
Papillion-LaVista 54, Bellevue East 7
Pender 56, Homer 16
Ralston 49, Blair 32
Sandhills/Thedford 72, Pleasanton 18
Santee 40, Elba 6
Shelby/Rising City 61, East Butler 8
Summerland 58, Ainsworth 20
Weeping Water 60, Palmyra 28
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com