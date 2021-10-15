Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

4:00 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Battle Creek def. Wayne, 22-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-12

Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-12, 25-11, 26-24

Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Scotus, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-6

Blair def. Omaha Benson, 25-13, 25-16, 25-17

Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 20-25, 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 15-13

Creighton def. Bloomfield, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-13, 31-29, 25-10

Fremont def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-12, 25-18, 25-19

Gretna def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 25-9, 25-14

Guardian Angels def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sandy Creek, 25-19, 25-10, 25-16

Kearney Catholic def. Broken Bow, 25-23, 25-10, 25-22

Kenesaw def. Bertrand, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13

Lincoln North Star def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 28-26, 25-23

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18

McCook def. North Platte, 27-25, 25-16, 25-15

Millard North def. Omaha Northwest, 25-7, 25-12, 25-12

Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-14, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20

Norfolk def. Columbus, 19-25, 26-28, 25-17, 25-13, 15-6

Norris def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-9, 25-9

North Central def. West Holt, 22-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-10, 25-5

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18

Omaha Westside def. Waverly, 20-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-13

Papillion-LaVista def. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa, 25-23, 25-10, 25-21

Rapid City Christian, S.D. def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18

Scottsbluff def. Gering, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 15-11

Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17

Stuart def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 24-26, 15-10

Summerland def. St. Mary’s, 26-24, 25-23, 14-25, 25-20

Superior def. Thayer Central, 25-21, 25-19, 17-25, 25-12

Sutton def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17

Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-10, 25-18, 25-14

Wakefield def. Tri County Northeast, 25-9, 25-20, 25-23

Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13

Aquinas Catholic Triangular=

Aquinas def. Centennial, 25-17, 25-20

David City def. Aquinas, 12-25, 25-19, 25-16

David City def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-19

BDS Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. High Plains Community, 25-16, 25-15

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-19, 25-17

Blue Hill Triangular=

Blue Hill def. Deshler, 25-23, 25-21

Blue Hill def. Harvard, 25-15, 25-12

Central Conference Tournament=

Pool A=

Adams Central def. Crete, 25-13, 25-21

Columbus Lakeview def. Adams Central, 25-15, 25-18

Columbus Lakeview def. Holdrege, 25-18, 25-15

Holdrege def. Seward, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21

Seward def. Crete, 25-16, 25-18

Pool B=

Aurora def. Lexington, 25-16, 26-24

Grand Island Northwest def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-13

York def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-20

York def. Grand Island Northwest, 18-25, 29-27, 25-13

East Husker Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Pender def. Stanton, 25-20, 26-24

Play-in=

Twin River def. Madison, 25-20, 25-22

Quarterfinal=

Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-18, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. North Bend Central, 25-18, 25-23

ECNC Tournament=

Championship=

Malcolm def. Mead, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21

Consolation Semifinal=

Falls City def. Auburn, 25-19, 25-21

Fifth Place=

Falls City def. Freeman, 25-17, 25-23

Third Place=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Palmyra, 19-25, 25-17, 21-25, 21-15, 17-15

Elkhorn North Triangular=

Elkhorn North def. Nebraska City, 25-15, 25-15

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-6, 25-11

FKC Tournament=

Championship=

Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Burwell def. Fullerton, 27-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-16

Humphrey St. Francis def. Elba, 25-9, 25-11, 25-17

Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-12, 25-1

Play-in=

Elba def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward

Hartington/Newcastle Triangular=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-6, 25-10

Ponca def. Hartington-Newcastle, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19

Ponca def. Walthill, 25-6, 25-10

Lou-Platte Conference Tournament=

Championship=

St. Paul def. Centura, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19

Consolation Semifinal=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-12, 25-14

Third Place=

Ord def. Ravenna, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19

Meridian Triangular=

Cross County def. Giltner, 25-13, 25-15

Meridian def. Cross County, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24

Meridian def. Giltner, 25-9, 25-16

Minden Triangular=

Alma def. Minden, 25-23, 25-14

Alma def. Southern Valley, 25-16, 25-18

Minden def. Southern Valley, 25-20, 25-13

MNAC Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Louisville def. Arlington, 21-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 15-9

Semifinal=

Syracuse def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-22, 25-17

Yutan def. Douglas County West, 25-23, 19-25, 25-17, 25-13

O’Neill Triangular=

Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-23

Norfolk Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-22, 25-22

O’Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-13, 25-13

Pierce County Tournament=

Osmond def. Randolph, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22

Pierce def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-19

Championship=

Pierce def. Osmond, 25-18, 25-19

Third Place=

Plainview def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

