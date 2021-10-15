Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Battle Creek def. Wayne, 22-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-12
Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-12, 25-11, 26-24
Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Scotus, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-6
Blair def. Omaha Benson, 25-13, 25-16, 25-17
Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 20-25, 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 15-13
Creighton def. Bloomfield, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-13, 31-29, 25-10
Fremont def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-12, 25-18, 25-19
Gretna def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 25-9, 25-14
Guardian Angels def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sandy Creek, 25-19, 25-10, 25-16
Kearney Catholic def. Broken Bow, 25-23, 25-10, 25-22
Kenesaw def. Bertrand, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13
Lincoln North Star def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 28-26, 25-23
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18
McCook def. North Platte, 27-25, 25-16, 25-15
Millard North def. Omaha Northwest, 25-7, 25-12, 25-12
Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-14, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20
Norfolk def. Columbus, 19-25, 26-28, 25-17, 25-13, 15-6
Norris def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-9, 25-9
North Central def. West Holt, 22-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-10, 25-5
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18
Omaha Westside def. Waverly, 20-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-13
Papillion-LaVista def. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa, 25-23, 25-10, 25-21
Rapid City Christian, S.D. def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18
Scottsbluff def. Gering, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 15-11
Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17
Stuart def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 24-26, 15-10
Summerland def. St. Mary’s, 26-24, 25-23, 14-25, 25-20
Superior def. Thayer Central, 25-21, 25-19, 17-25, 25-12
Sutton def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17
Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-10, 25-18, 25-14
Wakefield def. Tri County Northeast, 25-9, 25-20, 25-23
Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13
Aquinas Catholic Triangular=
Aquinas def. Centennial, 25-17, 25-20
David City def. Aquinas, 12-25, 25-19, 25-16
David City def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-19
BDS Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. High Plains Community, 25-16, 25-15
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-19, 25-17
Blue Hill Triangular=
Blue Hill def. Deshler, 25-23, 25-21
Blue Hill def. Harvard, 25-15, 25-12
Central Conference Tournament=
Pool A=
Adams Central def. Crete, 25-13, 25-21
Columbus Lakeview def. Adams Central, 25-15, 25-18
Columbus Lakeview def. Holdrege, 25-18, 25-15
Holdrege def. Seward, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21
Seward def. Crete, 25-16, 25-18
Pool B=
Aurora def. Lexington, 25-16, 26-24
Grand Island Northwest def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-13
York def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-20
York def. Grand Island Northwest, 18-25, 29-27, 25-13
East Husker Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Pender def. Stanton, 25-20, 26-24
Play-in=
Twin River def. Madison, 25-20, 25-22
Quarterfinal=
Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-18, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. North Bend Central, 25-18, 25-23
ECNC Tournament=
Championship=
Malcolm def. Mead, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21
Consolation Semifinal=
Falls City def. Auburn, 25-19, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Falls City def. Freeman, 25-17, 25-23
Third Place=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Palmyra, 19-25, 25-17, 21-25, 21-15, 17-15
Elkhorn North Triangular=
Elkhorn North def. Nebraska City, 25-15, 25-15
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-6, 25-11
FKC Tournament=
Championship=
Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Burwell def. Fullerton, 27-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-16
Humphrey St. Francis def. Elba, 25-9, 25-11, 25-17
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-12, 25-1
Play-in=
Elba def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward
Hartington/Newcastle Triangular=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-6, 25-10
Ponca def. Hartington-Newcastle, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19
Ponca def. Walthill, 25-6, 25-10
Lou-Platte Conference Tournament=
Championship=
St. Paul def. Centura, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19
Consolation Semifinal=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-12, 25-14
Third Place=
Ord def. Ravenna, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19
Meridian Triangular=
Cross County def. Giltner, 25-13, 25-15
Meridian def. Cross County, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24
Meridian def. Giltner, 25-9, 25-16
Minden Triangular=
Alma def. Minden, 25-23, 25-14
Alma def. Southern Valley, 25-16, 25-18
Minden def. Southern Valley, 25-20, 25-13
MNAC Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Louisville def. Arlington, 21-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 15-9
Semifinal=
Syracuse def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-22, 25-17
Yutan def. Douglas County West, 25-23, 19-25, 25-17, 25-13
O’Neill Triangular=
Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-23
Norfolk Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-22, 25-22
O’Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-13, 25-13
Pierce County Tournament=
Osmond def. Randolph, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22
Pierce def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-19
Championship=
Pierce def. Osmond, 25-18, 25-19
Third Place=
Plainview def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-22
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com