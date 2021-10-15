Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Central def. Harrisburg, 15-25, 32-30, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12
Aberdeen Christian def. Leola/Frederick, 24-13, 24-23, 24-11
Alcester-Hudson def. Menno, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11
Arlington def. Deubrook, 25-19, 25-16, 27-25
Avon def. Centerville, 25-11, 25-18, 23-25, 28-26
Baltic def. Sioux Valley, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19
Belle Fourche def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-3, 25-13
Bowman County, N.D. def. Bison, 19-25, 25-13, 25-11, 25-12
Bridgewater-Emery def. Gayville-Volin, 23-25, 25-10, 25-17, 25-10
Burke def. Gregory, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18
Chester def. Canistota, 25-17, 25-11, 25-13
Corsica/Stickney def. Winner, 11-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-22
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. DeSmet, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-17, 25-11
Estelline/Hendricks def. Castlewood, 25-18, 26-24, 28-30, 25-20
Ethan def. Hanson, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16
Garretson def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-12, 26-24
Great Plains Lutheran def. Deuel, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21
Groton Area def. Milbank, 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 18-25
Hamlin def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-8, 25-22
Harding County def. McIntosh, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
Highmore-Harrold def. Herreid/Selby Area, 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 15-10
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Ipswich, 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 25-17
Hot Springs def. Douglas, 25-12, 25-14, 20-25, 26-24
Hulett, Wyo. def. Edgemont, 17-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 15-9
James Valley Christian def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-15, 25-14
Jones County def. Kadoka Area, 25-21, 19-25, 28-26, 21-25, 15-10
Mobridge-Pollock def. Sully Buttes, 25-15, 20-25, 25-22, 25-15
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. West Central, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
New England, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18
North Central Co-Op def. Wakpala, 25-5, 25-8, 25-11
Northwestern def. Potter County, 25-18, 25-13, 25-21
Parker def. Parkston, 28-26, 25-19, 25-19
Philip def. Lyman, 0-0, 25-11, 25-10
Pierre def. Yankton, 26-24, 25-21, 25-22
Platte-Geddes def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16
Rapid City Christian def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 25-21, 25-18, 25-18
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Huron, 25-18, 25-27, 25-21, 27-25
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brookings
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Mitchell Christian, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13
Sioux Falls Washington def. Watertown, 25-12, 25-22, 25-15
St. Thomas More def. Custer, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20
Sturgis Brown def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-14, 25-22, 25-15
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Scotland, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 15-10
Vermillion def. Canton, 25-23, 25-17, 28-26
Wagner def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-18, 25-9, 25-13
Warner def. Faulkton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-6
Webster def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21
White River def. Colome, 25-20, 25-10, 25-19
Wolsey-Wessington def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. def. Wilmot, 25-19, 26-24, 25-11
