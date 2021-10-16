23rd annual Hallowfest Celebration wraps up at Ponca State Park

Ponca, Neb. (KTIV) - The 23rd annual Hallowfest Celebration wrapped up Saturday at Ponca State Park.

The camp grounds were full of people getting into the Halloween spirit. This was the end of 2 weeks of Halloween festivities. Activities included pumpkin rolling, pumpkin carving, and a decorating contest where those in attendance decorated their campers and cabins. Event leaders say there's one thing they love the most about the festivities.

"This is a family tradition for many of our families because you can reserve year to day. They are literally up here at the center the day that it concludes and making sure that they got it booked for next year already," said Lynn Mellick, the event coordinator at Ponca State Park.

Mellick also encourages people to come to the park and check out their Halloween decorations.