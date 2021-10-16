American Cornhole Organization hosts tournament at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The American Cornhole Organization made a stop in Sioux City today to host one of their tournaments.

The ACO Sioux City Major took place at the Tyson Events Center with singles and doubles games going on throughout the day. Players came from all around the country including Wyoming, Michigan, and even Wisconsin. Leaders say that last year player numbers were slightly lower due to the pandemic.

But in 2021, they say numbers have gone right back up again.

"It's great because we're building the brand back up. Numbers were down the past couple years, just a little bit down. So now with this coming into season 17 the numbers are up big and we just want to grow the sport, make everybody have fun in the family atmosphere," said Aaron Kandler, the logistics manager for the ACO.

One of the players in the tournament was Randall Garrison, who came all the way from Alabama to compete. He's played competitively for 3 years but has played the game longer than that. Today he competed in singles and doubles.

"I started out when my son was about 15 years old and we went to our first tournament and did pretty well with it and we just started practicing a little more and actually got pretty good at it so we started playing cornhole on a bigger stage and so that's kind of how we came to the ACO," said Garrison.

Garrison said if you want to get into cornhole, practice a lot and look into joining the American Cornhole Organization if your interested.